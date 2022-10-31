Swanton Halloween is a ‘Thriller’

Swanton had a fun-filled weekend of Halloween fun, including the Halloween Hoopla on Saturday afternoon. Above, dancers from Julie’s Dance Studio perform on Main Street to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Regular trick-or-treating followed the Hoopla on Saturday and Trick or Treehouse and other events were held Saturday and Sunday at the Beach Ridge Area of Oak Openings Metropark.

