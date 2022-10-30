Fulton County Senior Center announces lunches

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $3. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.

Menu

Tuesday, Nov. 1: Beef vegetable soup, ham and cheese sandwich, three bean salad, 5 cup salad.

Wednesday, Nov. 2: Hot chicken sandwich, roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit.

Thursday, Nov. 3: Country fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, Midori blend vegetables, peaches.

Friday, Nov. 4: Chili with beans, Mexican style rice, summer squash, mixed berries, juice.

Monday, Nov. 7: BBQ rib sandwich, succotash, Cole slaw, baked apples.

Tuesday, Nov. 8: Hamloaf, sweet potatoes, green beans, fruit salad.