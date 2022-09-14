More photos from the Fulton County Fair

Crowds walk amongst the vendors and games at the Fulton County Fair.
Percherons at the Fair.
Kamden Krisher and Jeff Overs enjoy a pony ride at the Fulton County Fair.
Night Ranger performs at the Fulton County Fair on Sept. 4.
Truck and tractor pulls were held at the Fulton County Fair.
Crowds walk amongst the vendors and games at the Fulton County Fair.
Percherons at the Fair.
Kamden Krisher and Jeff Overs enjoy a pony ride at the Fulton County Fair.
Night Ranger performs at the Fulton County Fair on Sept. 4.
Truck and tractor pulls were held at the Fulton County Fair.