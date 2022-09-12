A variety of fair games were available for Fulton County Fair attendees.

An assortment of rides was available for those seeking thrills at the Fair.

The Hard Right Band performs at the Fair.

Chayce Beckham performs at the Labor Day Country Concert during this year’s Fulton County Fair.

Junior demo drivers in action.

Demolition derby drivers in-training stand with their medals.

The demolition derby featured all the usual thrills.