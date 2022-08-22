Fulton County Senior Center announces lunches

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $3. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.

Menu

Tuesday, Aug. 23: Cheese burgers, seasoned potato wedges, Scandinavian blend vegetables, fresh fruit.

Wednesday, Aug. 24: Pasta with meat sauce, steamed broccoli, cream style corn, peaches.

Thursday, Aug. 25: Baked chicken, red potatoes, sugar snap peas, pineapple.

Friday, Aug. 26: Beef franks, baked beans, Midori blend vegetables, Mandarin oranges, cookie.

Monday, Aug. 29: Shepherd’s pie, summer squash, fruit crisp.

Tuesday, Aug. 30: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears.