Corn Fest offers fun despite rain drops


The Swanton Class of 1957 float heads down Main Street in Saturday’s Corn Festival parade.

The Swanton Class of 1957 float heads down Main Street in Saturday’s Corn Festival parade.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

The Swanton High School football team rides in the Corn Festival parade.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Swanton cheerleaders head down Main Street during the parade.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

This year’s second place float.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Swanton Storm team members pass out candy to the crowd during Saturday’s parade.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Vendors were ready for Saturday’s Corn Festival despite having to dodge some rain.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

The Sew Beyond Blessed float placed third.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Corn Festival Parade grand marshal Paul Kreuz travels down Main Street.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Hailey Bundy was named the first Miss Corn Festival.


