Corn Fest offers fun despite rain drops

The Swanton Class of 1957 float heads down Main Street in Saturday’s Corn Festival parade.

The Swanton High School football team rides in the Corn Festival parade.

Swanton cheerleaders head down Main Street during the parade.

This year’s second place float.

Swanton Storm team members pass out candy to the crowd during Saturday’s parade.

Vendors were ready for Saturday’s Corn Festival despite having to dodge some rain.

The Sew Beyond Blessed float placed third.

Corn Festival Parade grand marshal Paul Kreuz travels down Main Street.

Hailey Bundy was named the first Miss Corn Festival.