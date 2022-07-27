Fulton County Senior Center announces lunch menu

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $3. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.

Menu

Thursday, July 28: Steamed franks, baked beans, mixed vegetables, pineapple, cookies.

Friday, July 29: Pasta with meatballs, steamed cauliflower, Italian green beans.

Monday, Aug. 1: Creamed chipped beef, mashed potatoes, beets, fruit cocktail.

Tuesday, Aug. 2: Sausage patty sandwich, Au Gratin potatoes, butter beans, fresh fruit.