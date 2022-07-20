A look at Tuesday’s Super Cruise

Classic cars, custom cars, and other vehicles lined Fulton Street in Wauseon Tuesday for the second Super Cruise of the season. Attendees were able to see 295 vehicles, get some food, and listen to live music. There is no cruise night next week to allow for Homecoming set up.

