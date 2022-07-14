Haven Heights hosting Vacation Bible School

It is Vacation Bible School time at Haven Heights Baptist Church in Wauseon. Children age 5 through grade six are admitted free on July 25-29 from 6-8:30 p.m.

Get those creative juices flowing at Spark Studios, where imagination is ignited and creativity is awakened. Whether kids are exploring their artistic side in the Bible Study Studio or Crafts Design Center, laying down a track at the Music Sound Stage, or bringing inventions to life at the Missions Workshop, they will learn, like King David, to use their talents to bring glory to God.

This week of fun, food, and exciting learning opportunities is free of charge and open to everyone. Call 419-335-4406 for more information.