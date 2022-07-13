Posted on by

Fun at the Delta Chicken Festival


The Delta High School band marches in the parade Saturday.

The Delta High School band marches in the parade Saturday.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

There were multiple rides for Chicken Festival attendees to enjoy.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Forrest Auto Supply won first place in the Delta Chicken Festival parade this year. The theme was Halloween.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

The Goats and Udder Things 4-H group walks in the Saturday parade at the Chicken Festival.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

The star of the show heads down Taylor Street interacting with the crowd.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

The entry from Cut N Plow was second place at the parade.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

The Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year with Steve and Teresa Shelt.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Baseball tournaments were also part of the festival. Above, a Delta team faces a Swanton team.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

The Delta High School band marches in the parade Saturday.

There were multiple rides for Chicken Festival attendees to enjoy.

Forrest Auto Supply won first place in the Delta Chicken Festival parade this year. The theme was Halloween.

The Goats and Udder Things 4-H group walks in the Saturday parade at the Chicken Festival.

The star of the show heads down Taylor Street interacting with the crowd.

The entry from Cut N Plow was second place at the parade.

The Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year with Steve and Teresa Shelt.

Baseball tournaments were also part of the festival. Above, a Delta team faces a Swanton team.

The Delta High School band marches in the parade Saturday.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_delta-band-3.jpgThe Delta High School band marches in the parade Saturday. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

There were multiple rides for Chicken Festival attendees to enjoy.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_chick-fest-rides-3.jpgThere were multiple rides for Chicken Festival attendees to enjoy. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Forrest Auto Supply won first place in the Delta Chicken Festival parade this year. The theme was Halloween.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_Forrest-auto-3.jpgForrest Auto Supply won first place in the Delta Chicken Festival parade this year. The theme was Halloween. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

The Goats and Udder Things 4-H group walks in the Saturday parade at the Chicken Festival.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_udder-things-3.jpgThe Goats and Udder Things 4-H group walks in the Saturday parade at the Chicken Festival. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

The star of the show heads down Taylor Street interacting with the crowd.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_chicken-3.jpgThe star of the show heads down Taylor Street interacting with the crowd. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

The entry from Cut N Plow was second place at the parade.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_cut-and-plow-3.jpgThe entry from Cut N Plow was second place at the parade. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

The Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year with Steve and Teresa Shelt.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_Citizen-of-year-3.jpgThe Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year with Steve and Teresa Shelt. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Baseball tournaments were also part of the festival. Above, a Delta team faces a Swanton team.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/07/web1_Chick-fest-baseball-3.jpgBaseball tournaments were also part of the festival. Above, a Delta team faces a Swanton team. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest