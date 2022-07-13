Fun at the Delta Chicken Festival

The Delta High School band marches in the parade Saturday.

There were multiple rides for Chicken Festival attendees to enjoy.

Forrest Auto Supply won first place in the Delta Chicken Festival parade this year. The theme was Halloween.

The Goats and Udder Things 4-H group walks in the Saturday parade at the Chicken Festival.

The star of the show heads down Taylor Street interacting with the crowd.

The entry from Cut N Plow was second place at the parade.

The Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year with Steve and Teresa Shelt.

Baseball tournaments were also part of the festival. Above, a Delta team faces a Swanton team.