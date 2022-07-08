Fulton County Senior Center announces lunch menu

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $3. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.

Menu

Tuesday, July 12: Breaded pork chops, rice pilaf, Brussels sprouts, dark sweet cherries, vegetable juice.

Wednesday, July 13: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas and onions, pears, yogurt.

Thursday, July 14: Hamloaf, sweet potatoes, California blend, applesauce.

Friday, July 15: Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, fresh fruit, juice.

Monday, July 18: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, grapes.

Tuesday, July 19: Ham and bean soup, egg salad sandwich, tossed salad, Jell-O.