Fulton County Senior Center announces lunch menu

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $3. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.

Menu

Tuesday, July 5: Chicken breast sandwich, rosemary potato wedges, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, granola bars.

Wednesday, July 6: Cold plate, turkey salad croissant with lettuce and tomato, kidney bean salad, cheese cubes, Watergate salad.

Thursday, July 7: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, sugar snap peas, fresh fruit.

Friday, July 8: Sausage gravy and biscuits, hash brown casserole, corn pudding, pineapple.

Monday, July 11: Cheese burgers, seasoned potato wedges, succotash, Ambrosia.

Tuesday, July 12: Breaded pork chops, rice pilaf, Brussels sprouts, dark sweet cherries, vegetable juice.