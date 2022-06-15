Relay for Life held at new site

Relay for Life of Fulton County was held Friday at a new location of St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon. The event, which raises funds and awareness in the fight against cancer, included competitions, fundraisers, and the lighting of luminaria in memory of or in honor of those who have had cancer.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/06/web1_relay-1.jpg Janice May | AIM Media Midwest

