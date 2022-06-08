WBGU-PBS to host ‘Great American Recipe’ in conjunction with cooking series

BOWLING GREEN – WBGU-PBS is partnering with several organizations to host The Great American Recipe Celebration, a free public event Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at Wood County Park District Carter Historic Farm.

The event coincides with the launch of the new PBS cooking competition series “The Great American Recipe” premiering June 24.

The celebration will explore recipes from farm and nature with interpretive talks from the Center for Food and Culture and cooking demonstrations by the Ohio Division of Wildlife’s Wild Ohio Harvest Community Mobile Kitchen. There will be tours of the Depression-era working farm/living history cultural center including wagon rides.

WBGU will present a preview of the new series, distribute giveaways and provide engaging activities for children and families. Guests also will have the chance to meet the WBGU mascot Ruby the Red-Eyed Tree Frog and the Kona Ice truck will be on site selling refreshments. Visit wbgu.org/recipe for details.

“The Great American Recipe” is a new cooking competition series highlighting the multiculturalism of American food. The series gives talented home cooks from different regions of the county the opportunity to showcase their beloved signature dishes in this national competition.

The show will air on PBS stations nationwide Fridays at 9 p.m. throughout the summer. WBGU-PBS viewers can watch on air or live stream for free at wbgu.org.

WBGU-PBS was one of a select group of PBS affiliates to receive a grant to create initiatives in support of the new series. Funding was provided by Virginia Public Media, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and viewers. For more information about the series, visit pbs.org/food/shows/the-great-american-recipe/.

WBGU-PBS is a PBS affiliate and partner of Bowling Green State University serving a 19-county region with award-winning programming and educational resources. For more information, visit www.wbgu.org.