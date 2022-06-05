Fulton County Senior Center announces lunch menu

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.

Menu

Tuesday, June 7: Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown casserole, ranch style beans, pineapple.

Wednesday, June 8: Cheeseburger soup, turkey sandwich, pickled beets, fruit salad.

Thursday, June 9: Hot chicken sandwich, roasted potatoes, Malibu blend vegetables, dark sweet cherries.

Friday, June 10: Chicken fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, bananas, pudding.

Monday, June 13: Salmon patties, Au Gratin potatoes, creamed peas, tropical fruit.

Tuesday, June 14: Baked chicken, savory bread dressing, mixed vegetables, orange sections, juice.