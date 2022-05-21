Fulton County Senior Center announces lunch menu

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.

Menu

Tuesday, May 24: Pot roast, boiled potatoes, carrots, tropical fruit.

Wednesday, May 25: Chicken vegetable soup, ham and cheese on rye, broccoli salad, fruit salad.

Thursday, May 26: Hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, sugar snap peas, fresh fruit.

Friday, May 27: Baked chicken, wild rice pilaf, tossed salad, fruit crisp, juice.

Monday, May 30: Closed for Memorial Day.

Tuesday, May 31: Steamed franks, baked beans, sweet corn nuggets, Mandarin oranges.