Fulton County Senior Center announces lunch menu

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.

Menu

Tuesday, May 10: Corn chowder, cold cut sandwich, potato salad, five cup salad.

Wednesday, May 11: BBQ pork sandwich, roasted potatoes, succotash, Cole slaw.

Thursday, May 12: Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, tossed salad, juice.

Friday, May 13: Lasagna, steamed broccoli, carrots, pears, yogurt.

Monday, May 16: Smothered pork chops, red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, applesauce.

Tuesday, May 17: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas with mushrooms, dark sweet cherries, brownies.