A burst of moderate snow fell on the area Monday, making spring look more like winter for a time. Snow covered spring flowers such as hyacinths, above, and daffodils. Much warmer temperatures are expected by the end of the week.

A burst of moderate snow fell on the area Monday, making spring look more like winter for a time. Snow covered spring flowers such as hyacinths, above, and daffodils. Much warmer temperatures are expected by the end of the week. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/04/web1_Spring-snow.jpg A burst of moderate snow fell on the area Monday, making spring look more like winter for a time. Snow covered spring flowers such as hyacinths, above, and daffodils. Much warmer temperatures are expected by the end of the week. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest