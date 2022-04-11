Over 1,400 bags sold in coffee fundraiser

Liberty Center Local Schools PTO recently held a coffee fundraiser with Special Grounds Coffee in Wauseon and they sold over 1,400 bags of coffee. Mrs. Chapa and Mrs. Lawniczak’s classroom came out to Special Grounds Coffee and put the coffee labels on over 950 bags of coffee that they sold. The students had a great time touring Special Grounds Coffee, labeling the coffee bags, eating pizza and playing in the gym with the students at New Horizons Academy Career Center. Above, Liberty Center students at Special Grounds Coffee getting ready to put labels on the coffee bags that they sold through the Special Grounds Coffee Fundraiser Program. Back row (left to right): Gabe Dent, Sara Lawniczak, Ashley Chapa. Front row (left to right): Charlie Rains, Kinslee Thornton, Jaxson Barrow & Sophia Beattie.

