Fulton County Senior Center announces lunch menu

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.

Menu

Tuesday, April 12: Sausage gravy and biscuits, cheesy potatoes, sweet corn casserole, tropical fruit.

Wednesday, April 13: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas with onions, bananas.

Thursday, April 14: Beef and cabbage soup, tossed salad, carrot and raisin salad, 5 cup salad.

Friday, April 15: Good Friday – No meals served.

Monday, April 18: Chili with beans, Mexican style rice, seasoned corn, fresh fruit.

Tuesday, April 19: Hamloaf, sweet potatoes, Malibu blend vegetables, applesauce, cup cakes.