Fulton County Senior Center announces lunch menu

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, April 5: Pub burgers, seasoned potatoes wedges, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday, April 6: Chicken fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears.

Thursday, April 7: Pasta with meat sauce, steamed broccoli, baby carrots, fresh grapes, pudding.

Friday, April 8: Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, tangerine, juice.

Monday, April 11: Goulash, summer squash, cooked cabbage, fresh fruit.

Tuesday, April 12: Sausage gravy and biscuits, cheesy potatoes, sweet corn casserole, tropical fruit.