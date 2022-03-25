Fulton County Senior Center announces lunch menu

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, March 29: Breaded pork chops, rice pilaf, green and wax beans, cranberry sauce, juice.

Wednesday, March 30: Hot chicken sandwich, roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit.

Thursday, March 31: Shepherd’s pie, summer squash, fruit crisp.

Friday, April 1: Salmon patties, Au gratin potatoes, creamed peas, pineapple.

Monday, April 4: Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, baked apples.

April 5: Pub burgers, seasoned potatoes wedges, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges.