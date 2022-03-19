Fulton County Senior Center announces lunch menu

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, March 22: Cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, peas and mushrooms, peaches.

Wednesday, March 23: Steamed franks, baked beans, broccoli with cheese sauce, bananas.

Thursday, March 24: Pot roast, boiled potatoes, carrots, orange sections, muffins.

Friday, March 25: Cream of broccoli soup, ground bologna sandwich, pea salad, 5 cup salad.

Monday, March 28: BBQ beef sandwich, tater tots, ranch style beans, vinegar cole slaw, mixed fruit.

Tuesday, March 29: Breaded pork chops, rice pilaf, green and wax beans, cranberry saue, juice.