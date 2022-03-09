More photos from Swanton Middle School Amazing Shake

Swanton Middle School held its Fourth annual Amazing Shake competition on Tuesday, March 1. The program is inspired by the National Amazing Shake Competition that is held every year at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia. The Amazing Shake is a competition that focuses on building essential skills in students, placing strong emphasis on manners, discipline, respect, and professional behavior. To demonstrate these skills, students will work their way through “The Gauntlet.”

