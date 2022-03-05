Fulton County Senior Center announces lunch menu

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, March 8: Smoked sausage with sauerkraut, smashed red potatoes, winter squash, Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday, March 9: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, sugar snap peas, pears, brownies.

Thursday, March 10: Goulash, cooked cabbage, mixed vegetables, fresh grapes.

Friday, March 11: Macaroni and cheese, California blend vegetables, baked apples, juice.

Monday, March 14: Hamloaf, sweet potatoes, Cole slaw, spiced applesauce.

Tuesday, March 15: Chicken Alfredo pasta, sliced carrots, steamed broccoli, fruit cocktail, cookies.