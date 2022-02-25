Fulton County Senior Center announces lunch menu

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, March 1: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, Brussels sprouts, wax beans, peaches.

Wednesday, March 2: Potato soup, seafood salad sandwich, tossed salad, Jell-O.

Thursday, March 3: Creamed chipped beef, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit, yogurt.

Friday, March 4: Salmon patties, Au Gratin potatoes, creamed peas, tropical fruit.

Monday, March 7: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit.

Tuesday, March 8: Smoked sausage with sauerkraut, smashed red potatoes, winter squash, Mandarin oranges.