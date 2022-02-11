Fulton County Senior Center announces lunch menu

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Feb. 15: Hamloaf, au gratin potatoes, Cole slaw, baked apples, pudding.

Wednesday, Feb. 16: Sausage gravy and biscuits, hash brown casserole, corn nuggets, Mandarin oranges.

Thursday, Feb. 17: Pub burgers, seasoned potato wedges, mixed vegetables, 5 cup salad.

Friday, Feb. 18: Corn chowder, egg salad sandwich, tossed salad, Jell-O.

Monday, Feb. 21: Site closed for Presidents’ Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 22: Steamed franks, baked beans, California blend vegetables, fresh fruit.