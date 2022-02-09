Daniel and Aurora Kelley play in their snow tunnel in Wauseon.

Emersyn Felix of Wauseon with her snowman, Gerald.

A large snowman on display in Wauseon.

Clayton and Parker Wilson shovel snow in Wauseon.

Abbigail Sager of Pettisville with her little snowman.

Snow covers Chestnut Street in Wauseon last Friday.

Daniel and Aurora Kelley play in their snow tunnel in Wauseon.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/02/web1_Daniel-and-Aurora-tunnel.jpg Daniel and Aurora Kelley play in their snow tunnel in Wauseon. Katalina Kelley

Emersyn Felix of Wauseon with her snowman, Gerald.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/02/web1_Emersyn-with-snowman-Gerald.jpg Emersyn Felix of Wauseon with her snowman, Gerald. Lacey Felix

A large snowman on display in Wauseon.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/02/web1_20220203_223848.jpg A large snowman on display in Wauseon. Janice May | AIM Media Midwest

Clayton and Parker Wilson shovel snow in Wauseon.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/02/web1_shoveling-in-Wauseon.jpg Clayton and Parker Wilson shovel snow in Wauseon. Janice May | AIM Media Midwest

Abbigail Sager of Pettisville with her little snowman.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/02/web1_sagersnowman-1.jpg Abbigail Sager of Pettisville with her little snowman. Bethany Sager

Snow covers Chestnut Street in Wauseon last Friday.