Budget-friendly Valentine’s Day ideas

The National Retail Federation indicates Valentine’s Day is the fifth largest spending event in the United States after the winter holidays and Mother’s Day. Each February, people clamber to get gifts for their sweethearts and create romantic memories through fine dining and decadent desserts.

According to Finder, a tool used to navigate complex decision-making processes, Americans were expected to spend a combined $50 billion on gifts and activities in 2021, with gifts averaging $187. Men tend to spend more than women on Valentine’s Day.

Everyone may be spending more on Valentine’s Day this year due to inflation. In 2021, used cars and trucks, oil, meats and poultry, airline fares, and women’s apparel were just some of the items that increased significantly in price. Finding ways to be frugal may be challenging this February, but these ideas are a start.

DIY card

While a card may be the smallest purchase on your shopping list, you can still save an average of $3 to $5 on a card by making one yourself or sending a free digital greeting.

Dine in

Restaurants are popular options for couples on Valentine’s Day, but they can be busy and prices may be inflated. Many also offer limited prix fixe menus. By making a meal at home and picking and choosing less-costly ingredients, couples can save a substantial amount of money.

Be flexible with jewelry

You don’t have to spend a fortune to make an impression with gifts. Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but other stones are often less costly. Try giving a birthstone as an alternative. If gold is out of your price range, many sterling silver options are just as beautiful. In addition, consider warehouse retailers for jewelry purchases, as they may have lower costs.

Frugal flowers

The cost of roses definitely goes up near Valentine’s Day, so consider giving another flower. Lilies can be lovely or maybe that special someone has a signature flower. A flowering plant, which will cost less than many bouquets and will last far beyond Valentine’s Day if given care, is another alternative to consider.

Save on chocolate

Sweet treats are the name of the game, but many popular chocolate boxes can be pricey this time of year. Plan ahead and keep a stockpile of chocolates from Halloween or Christmas. Then use floral wire or pipe cleaners to turn bite-sized packages into a handmade chocolate bouquet. Otherwise, purchase various chocolate bars and package them with hot chocolate, chocolate cookies and other decadent offerings in a themed gift basket.

Saving on Valentine’s Day comes down to being creative and focusing on the sentiment rather than the price.

