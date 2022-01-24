Snow returns to area

Snow finally returned to the area early Sunday, as 2-4 inches fell on the area. Prior to that only about an inch of snow had fallen since the start of December. Roads were slick in areas and Evergreen Local Schools canceled classes on Monday, but there were also plenty of opportunities for fun for humans and dogs alike.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2022/01/web1_Snwo-dogs.jpg Janice May | AIM Media Midwest

Snow finally returned to the area early Sunday, as 2-4 inches fell on the area. Prior to that only about an inch of snow had fallen since the start of December. Roads were slick in areas and Evergreen Local Schools canceled classes on Monday, but there were also plenty of opportunities for fun for humans and dogs alike.