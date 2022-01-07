Fulton County Senior Center announces lunch menu

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Jan. 11: Shepherd’s pie, summer squash, fruit crisp.

Wednesday, Jan. 12: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, peas and mushrooms, cranberry sauce.

Thursday, Jan. 13: Navy bean soup, deli chicken sandwich, tree bean salad, sunshine salad.

Friday, Jan. 14: Goulash, cooked cabbage, sugar snap peas, tangerines, muffins.

Monday, Jan. 17: Closed for Martin Luther King Day.

Tuesday, Jan. 18: Teriyaki chicken, steamed brown rice, Far East vegetable blend, pineapple, juice.