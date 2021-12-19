Fulton County Senior Center lunch menu announced

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Dec. 21: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit, granola bars.

Wednesday, Dec. 22: Goulash, cooked cabbage, mixed vegetables, fresh grapes.

Thursday, Dec. 23: Pot roast, boiled potatoes, carrots, Mandarin oranges.

Friday, Dec. 24: Closed for Christmas holiday.

Monday, Dec. 27: Pub burgers, seasoned potato wedges, Normandy blend vegetables, fresh apples.

Tuesday, Dec. 28: Tomato basil soup, corned beef on rye, kidney bean salad, 5 cup salad, pickle spear.