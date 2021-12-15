The sculpture in front of the Fulton County Courthouse.

Ice sculptures were created by Ice Creations all around Wauseon Saturday as part of an event sponsored by Wauseon Chamber of Commerce, the City of Wauseon, and Wauseon Beautification Team. Above, an ice sculpture is created in front of Edward Jones.

A “shop local” ice sculpture in front of the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce.

The sculpture at Los Mariachis.

The ice sculpture outside Premier Bank.