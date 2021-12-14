Swanton Middle School crowns Amazing Shake winner

Hailey Frosch on Thursday was named the winner of this year’s Amazing Shake competition at Swanton Middle School. The Amazing Shake is a competition where students are tested on manners, discipline, respect, and how to conduct themselves in a professional environment. This is the third year the House of Obduro won the Amazing Shake.

Swanton Middle School’s Amazing Shake finalists were, from left, Anna Rukieh, Mylee Rochelle, Laci Walborn, Gabrielle Alexander, and Hailey Frosch.