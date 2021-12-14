Ice sculptures fill Wauseon with artistic touch

The ice sculpture created outside AKA Designs on Fulton Street Saturday.
The ice sculpture outside Passion 4 Fashion on Fulton Street waves hello.
Ice Creations and owner Chad Hartson were in Wauseon Saturday to create ice sculptures at many different locations. Above, is the creation outside of the Department of Job and Family Services on S. Shoop Avenue.
The ice sculpture created outside AKA Designs on Fulton Street Saturday.
The ice sculpture outside Passion 4 Fashion on Fulton Street waves hello.
Ice Creations and owner Chad Hartson were in Wauseon Saturday to create ice sculptures at many different locations. Above, is the creation outside of the Department of Job and Family Services on S. Shoop Avenue.