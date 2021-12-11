Fulton County Senior Center lunch menu announced

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Dec. 14: Hot dogs, baked beans, California blend, dark sweet cherries, cookies.

Wednesday, Dec. 15: Meatloaf, sweet potatoes, baked apples, Cole slaw.

Thursday, Dec. 16 Chili with beans, Mexican style rice, sliced zucchini, seasoned corn, juice.

Friday, Dec. 17: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bananas.

Monday, Dec. 20: Pepper streak, steamed brown rice, Far East vegetables, juice.

Tuesday, Dec. 21: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit, granola bars.