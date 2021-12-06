Posted on by

Swanton celebrates Christmas season

The Swanton High School band marches down Main Street during the Christmas in Swanton parade Saturday.

Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Swanton Middle School’s float is followed by middle school students on Saturday. Their float was awarded first place.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

The Christmas in Swanton princes and princesses ride in the parade on Saturday.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

The Delta High School band heads down Main Street during the Christmas in Swanton parade.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Tri-County Block and Brick’s entry makes its way down Main Street Saturday.


Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

