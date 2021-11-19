Fulton County Senior Center lunch menu

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Nov. 23: Pub burgers, seasoned potato wedges, steamed spinach, fresh orange.

Wednesday, Nov. 24: Roast turkey, savory bread dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry relish, pumpkin pie.

Thursday, Nov. 25: Closed – Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 26: Closed – Thanksgiving

Monday, Nov. 29: Lasagna, steamed broccoli, cream style corn, mixed fruit.

Tuesday, Nov. 30: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, buttered beets, fresh fruit, pudding.