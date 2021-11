Wauseon students lined up around the elementary and middle schools Thursday to honor veterans on Veterans Day. A procession of veterans drove around the schools as students voiced their appreciation and held flags and signs.

Wauseon students lined up around the elementary and middle schools Thursday to honor veterans on Veterans Day. A procession of veterans drove around the schools as students voiced their appreciation and held flags and signs. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Waus-Vets-Day-2.jpg Wauseon students lined up around the elementary and middle schools Thursday to honor veterans on Veterans Day. A procession of veterans drove around the schools as students voiced their appreciation and held flags and signs. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Waus-Vets-Day-4.jpg Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Waus-Vets-Day-3.jpg Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Waus-Vets-Day-6.jpg Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/11/web1_Waus-Vets-Day.jpg Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest