Fulton County Senior Center lunch menu

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Nov. 16: Goulash, cooked cabbage, sugar snap peas, peaches, cookies.

Wednesday, Nov. 17: Sausage gravy and biscuits, hash brown casserole, corn nuggets, Mandarin oranges.

Thursday, Nov. 18: Savory baked chicken, rice pilaf, winter blend vegetable, applesauce, juice.

Friday, Nov. 19: Pot roast, baked potatoes, carrots, bananas.

Monday, Nov. 22: Chicken and noodle soup, ham salad sandwich, tossed salad, Jell-O.

Tuesday, Nov. 23: Pub burgers, seasoned potato wedges, steamed spinach, fresh orange.