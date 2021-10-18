Fulton County Senior Center lunch menu

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Oct. 19: BBQ rib sandwich, succotash, Cole slaw, fruit crunch.

Wednesday, Oct. 20: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, bananas.

Thursday, Oct. 21: Cheese burgers, seasoned potato wedges, Normandy blend vegetables, plums.

Friday, Oct. 22: Ham loaf, sweet potatoes, spiced applesauce, five cup salad.

Monday, Oct. 25: Chicken tenders, O’Brien potatoes, winter blend vegetables, pears.

Tuesday, Oct. 26: Cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, beets, dark sweet cherries.