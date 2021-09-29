Figys celebrating 72 years of marriage

Jim and Hazel (Pike) Figy of Wauseon will celebrate their 72nd anniversary in October. They were married Oct. 5, 1949 at Wauseon Church of God with Rev. John Osborne officiating.

The couple has four children, Ralph (Susan) Figy of Westfield, Ma., Rex (Dorothy) Figy of Ottawa Hills, Allan (Ann) Figy of Greenwood, Ind., and Marsha (Mike) Stenstrom of Waldoboro, Maine. They also have 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Jim is a retired poultry processor at Figy Poultry Farm and meat cutter at St. Mary’s Locker. Hazel is a retired seamstress at Shaw’s Clothing and poultry processor at Figy Poultry Farm.

A family celebration in honor of this momentous occasion will take place at a later date.