Fulton County Senior Center lunch menu

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Hot chicken sandwich, roasted potatoes, California blend vegetable, dark sweet cherries.

Wednesday, Sept. 29: Potato soup, submarine sandwich, pea salad, Ambrosia.

Thursday, Sept. 30: Lasagna, steamed broccoli, winter squash, fresh fruit.

Friday, Oct. 1: Baked fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, pears, juice.

Monday, Oct. 4: Goulash, cooked cabbage, mixed vegetables, peaches.

Tuesday, Oct. 5: Chicken salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, broccoli salad, pickled beets, cookies.