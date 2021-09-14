Posted on by

More scenes from the 2021 Fulton County Fair


As usual, the line to the doughnut booth remained long throughout the fair.

As usual, the line to the doughnut booth remained long throughout the fair.


The Ferris wheel remained a popular attraction.


It was sheep shearing time before the competition.


A group of young men tried their hand at sharp-shooting in a game booth.


Mild weather drew in the crowds at the fair.


It was a slippery ride down the big slide for adults and kids alike.


This young man was ready to try out a moped on display.


