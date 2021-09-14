More scenes from the 2021 Fulton County Fair

As usual, the line to the doughnut booth remained long throughout the fair.
The Ferris wheel remained a popular attraction.
It was sheep shearing time before the competition.
A group of young men tried their hand at sharp-shooting in a game booth.
Mild weather drew in the crowds at the fair.
It was a slippery ride down the big slide for adults and kids alike.
This young man was ready to try out a moped on display.
