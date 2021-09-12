Fulton County Senior Center lunch menu announced

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Sept. 14: Creamed chipped beef, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit.

Wednesday, Sept. 15: Steamed franks, macaroni and cheese, winter blend vegetable, pears, vegetable juice.

Thursday, Sept. 16: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, buttered beets, apricots.

Friday, Sept. 17: Fish sandwich, Au gratin potatoes, stewed tomatoes, tropical fruit, cookies.

Monday, Sept. 20: Chicken Alfredo pasta, glazed carrots, peas, pineapple.

Tuesday, Sept. 21: Beef Stroganoff, egg noodles, Brussels sprouts, peach crisp, apple slices.