Fulton County Senior Center lunch menu announced

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Sept. 7: Sausage patty sandwich, cheesy potatoes, succotash, pineapple.

Wednesday, Sept. 8: Pot roast, boiled potatoes, sliced carrots, Mandarin oranges, pie.

Thursday, Sept. 9: Goulash, summer squash, steamed broccoli, peaches.

Friday, Sept. 10: Cheese burgers, seasoned potato wedges, spinach, mixed fruit.

Monday, Sept. 13: Corn chowder, ground bologna sandwich, carrot and raisin salad, Jell-O.

Tuesday, Sept. 14: Creamed chipped beef, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit.