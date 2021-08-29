Fulton County Senior Center lunch menu announced

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Aug. 31: Chili with beans, Mexican style rice, sugar snap peas, apricots, juice.

Wednesday, Sept. 1: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, bananas.

Thursday, Sept. 2: Smoked sausage with sauerkraut, smashed red potatoes, peas with onions, juice.

Friday, Sept. 3: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, seasoned corn, fresh apples.

Monday, Sept. 6: Closed for Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 7: Sausage patty sandwich, cheesy potatoes, succotash, pineapple.