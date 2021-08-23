Fulton County Senior Center lunch menu announced

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Aug. 24: Chicken and rice soup, seafood salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, pea salad, orange sections.

Wednesday, Aug. 25: Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, carrots, pineapple, granola bars.

Thursday, Aug. 26: Creamed chipped beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, dark sweet cherries.

Friday, Aug. 27: Chicken tenders, O’Brien potatoes, winter blend vegetables, mixed.

Monday, Aug. 30: Beef franks, baked beans, mixed vegetables, tangerines, muffins.

Tuesday, Aug. 31: Chili with beans, Mexican style rice, sugar snap peas, apricots, juice.