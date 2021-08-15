Fulton County Senior Center lunch menu announced

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Aug. 17: Chicken salad sandwich, three bean salad, Jell-O, fresh grapes, cookies.

Wednesday, Aug. 18: Ham loaf, sweet potatoes, Cole slaw, spiced applesauce.

Thursday, Aug. 19: Sloppy Joes, roasted potatoes, Malibu blend vegetables, fruit salad.

Friday, Aug. 20: Salmon patties,Au grating potatoes, creamed peas, tropical fruit.

Monday, Aug. 23: Cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, cook’s choice vegetable, pears.

Tuesday, Aug. 24: Chicken and rice soup, seafood salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, pea salad, orange sections.