Fulton County Senior Center lunch menu announced

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette.

Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $2.

Menu

Tuesday, Aug. 3: Hot chicken sandwich, roasted potatoes, Cole slaw, baked apples.

Wednesday, Aug. 4: Smoked sausage, smashed red potatoes, peas with onions, fresh fruit.

Thursday, Aug. 5: Beef vegetable soup, turkey sandwich, broccoli salad, 5 cup salad.

Friday, Aug. 6: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, potatoes, yogurt.

Monday, Aug. 9: BBQ pork sandwich, macaroni and cheese, succotash, fresh fruit, juice.

Tuesday, Aug. 10: Roast turkey, dressing, California blend, wax beans, orange cranberry relish.